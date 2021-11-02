Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 2,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

