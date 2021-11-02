Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 136,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,806. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.