Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 136,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,806. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.