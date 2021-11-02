Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

