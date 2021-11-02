Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $207.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.70. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

