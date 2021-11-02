Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $11.16 EPS

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.31 and the lowest is $11.00. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $9.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $52.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.87 to $52.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $40.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $44.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $599.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.86. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

