Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $523.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

