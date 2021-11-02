Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. 85,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,937. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

