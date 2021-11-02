Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

