Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.74 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

