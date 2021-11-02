Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $27.50

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

