Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $17.96

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DREUF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 2,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

