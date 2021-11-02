Brokerages Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Target Price at €42.49

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($50.10).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of DWS stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €37.60 ($44.24). 99,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.04. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

