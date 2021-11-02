Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Target Price at $900.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

