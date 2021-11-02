Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$65.14

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.70.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

TSE KL traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, reaching C$51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 470,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,645. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

