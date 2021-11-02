Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT at €713.58

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €713.58 ($839.51).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC traded up €6.20 ($7.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €683.40 ($804.00). 320,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €643.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €651.55. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.