Brokers Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE CLR opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

