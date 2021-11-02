Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

