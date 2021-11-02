Brokers Issue Forecasts for McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.30. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $251.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

