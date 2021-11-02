Brokers Offer Predictions for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $123.13 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

