Brokers Set Expectations for Flowserve Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

