Brokers Set Expectations for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC opened at C$32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.30.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.10%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

