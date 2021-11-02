BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BRP Group stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

