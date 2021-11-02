BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
BRP Group stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.