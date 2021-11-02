Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 833,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

