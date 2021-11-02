Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.09 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.30.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.