BSW Wealth Partners Buys 704 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock worth $11,777,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $179.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

