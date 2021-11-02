BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

