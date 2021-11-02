BSW Wealth Partners Takes $291,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,250 shares of company stock worth $146,848,725 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $337.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

