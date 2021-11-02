BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

