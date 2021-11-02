Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BGSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 28,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Build Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Build Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Build Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

