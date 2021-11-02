Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDR opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Builders FirstSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

