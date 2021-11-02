Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,764 ($36.11). The stock had a trading volume of 651,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,530. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,565.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,473.52. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,769 ($36.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

