Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 274,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

