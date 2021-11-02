BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $17,148.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $17,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00.

BWXT stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. 1,105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after acquiring an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

