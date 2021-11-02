BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 1,105,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

