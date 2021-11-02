Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $481,000.

JOFF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

