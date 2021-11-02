Caas Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

