Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,947 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.