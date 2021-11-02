Caas Capital Management LP Sells 29,989 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,989 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,134,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 828,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,732 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

