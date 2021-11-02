Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,123,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

MOLN opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. Molecular Partners AG has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.