Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 73.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 53.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of LESL opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

