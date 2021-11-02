Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabaletta Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Cabaletta Bio worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

