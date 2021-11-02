CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $310.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.75.

CACI International stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.45. CACI International has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $289.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CACI International by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CACI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

