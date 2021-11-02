CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.00.

CAE opened at C$38.00 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.52 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.46.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

