Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

