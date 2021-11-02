Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

