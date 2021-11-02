Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.
