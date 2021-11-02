California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in StoneCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 226.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

STNE opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

