California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 771 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.