California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,734 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 154,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.