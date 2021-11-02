California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

