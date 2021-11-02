California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of GoDaddy worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

